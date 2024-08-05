CNO Speaks at the Military Women's Memorial

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti speaks with retired Rear Adm. Deborah A. Loewer, the first warfare qualified woman to reach the rank of rear admiral in the U.S. Navy, at the opening of the exhibit “A Sea Change: Navy Women on Combatant Ships” at the Military Women's Memorial in Arlington, Va., Aug. 8, 2024. The exhibit presents the extraordinary, hard-fought story of Navy women’s journey to serve aboard combatant ships and examine the challenges and accomplishments of a three-decades-plus statutory blockade to their full participation.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

