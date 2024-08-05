Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Speaks at the Military Women's Memorial [Image 3 of 5]

    CNO Speaks at the Military Women's Memorial

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti recognizes retired Adm. Michelle Howard, the first woman to reach the rank of admiral in the U.S. Navy, at the opening of the exhibit “A Sea Change: Navy Women on Combatant Ships” at the Military Women's Memorial in Arlington, Va., Aug. 8, 2024. The exhibit presents the extraordinary, hard-fought story of Navy women’s journey to serve aboard combatant ships and examine the challenges and accomplishments of a three-decades-plus statutory blockade to their full participation.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

    IMAGE INFO

