CNO Speaks at the Military Women's Memorial

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti speaks at the opening of the exhibit “A Sea Change: Navy Women on Combatant Ships” at the Military Women's Memorial in Arlington, Va., Aug. 8, 2024. The exhibit presents the extraordinary, hard-fought story of Navy women’s journey to serve aboard combatant ships and examine the challenges and accomplishments of a three decades-plus statutory blockade to their full participation.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)
