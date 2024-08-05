Secretary Del Toro Unveils a Portrait with Professor Emeritus John B. Hattendorf in honor of Professor Hattendorf

Newport, R.I. (Aug. 08, 2024) - The U.S. Naval War College (NWC) holds a portrait unveiling for Professor Emeritus John B. Hattendorf August 8, on board Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island. Hattendorf is an internationally recognized historian of maritime history, distinguished professor emeritus at NWC, and the author or editor of dozens of books and essays on naval and maritime history. A former naval officer and NWC alumnus, Hattendorf he has served as a professor at NWC since 1977 culminating in his role as the Senior Mentor for the John B. Hattendorf Center for Maritime Historical Research. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro served as guest speaker during the ceremony. Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders, and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power in order to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Jared Mancuso)

