    Secretary Del Toro Speaks at All Hands Call for SWSC Students and Faculty [Image 22 of 24]

    Secretary Del Toro Speaks at All Hands Call for SWSC Students and Faculty

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Newport, R.I. (Aug. 08, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks at an all-hands call to Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) students and faculty in August, 8. SWSC prepares Navy officer, enlisted, civilian personnel, and international personnel to serve in a wide variety of challenging billets at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Jared Mancuso)

