Newport, R.I. (Aug. 08, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks at an all-hands call to Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) students and faculty in August, 8. SWSC prepares Navy officer, enlisted, civilian personnel, and international personnel to serve in a wide variety of challenging billets at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Jared Mancuso)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 18:57
|Photo ID:
|8580104
|VIRIN:
|240808-N-LY692-4003
|Resolution:
|5302x3976
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Del Toro Speaks at All Hands Call for SWSC Students and Faculty [Image 24 of 24], by PO1 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.