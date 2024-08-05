Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Del Toro Delivers Remarks at the 8th Future Warfighting Symposium [Image 13 of 24]

    Secretary Del Toro Delivers Remarks at the 8th Future Warfighting Symposium

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Newport, R.I. (Aug. 08, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers remarks during the U.S. Naval War College’s (NWC) 8th Future Warfighting Symposium (FWS), August 8 on board Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island. The two-day symposium began the NWC academic year with a theme of “Innovation and the Future of Joint Warfare,” featuring guest speakers and panels discussing conflict and competition in cyberspace, deterrence in the 21st century, artificial intelligence and data analysis, and competition in the space domain. NWC welcomed a broad collection of subject-matter experts addressing a multitude of topics identified by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as special areas of emphasis for professional military education. Keynote speakers included author Max Brooks and Secretary of the Navy Del Toro. Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders, and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power in order to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Jared Mancuso)

    War College
    Symposium
    Navy
    Newport
    SECNAV
    Del Toro

