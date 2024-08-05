Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers with 86th IBCT, Vermont Army National Guard Participate in a Live Combined Arms Exercise [Image 2 of 4]

    Soldiers with 86th IBCT, Vermont Army National Guard Participate in a Live Combined Arms Exercise

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Spc. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard participate in a live combined arms exercise, alongside Soldiers from Austria with the State Partnership Program and the First Army on Fort Drum, NY. Aug. 8, 2024 The light fighter exercise focused on building interoperability and expanding warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 17:40
    Photo ID: 8580013
    VIRIN: 240808-A-JH229-9889
    Resolution: 6720x1666
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers with 86th IBCT, Vermont Army National Guard Participate in a Live Combined Arms Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers with 86th IBCT, Vermont Army National Guard Participate in a Live Combined Arms Exercise
    Soldiers with 86th IBCT, Vermont Army National Guard Participate in a Live Combined Arms Exercise
    Soldiers with 86th IBCT, Vermont Army National Guard Participate in a Live Combined Arms Exercise
    Soldiers with 86th IBCT, Vermont Army National Guard Participate in a Live Combined Arms Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download