Soldiers with the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard participate in a live combined arms exercise, alongside Soldiers from Austria with the State Partnership Program and the First Army on Fort Drum, NY. Aug. 8, 2024 The light fighter exercise focused on building interoperability and expanding warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 17:40 Photo ID: 8580012 VIRIN: 240808-A-JH229-7228 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.13 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers with 86th IBCT, Vermont Army National Guard Participate in a Live Combined Arms Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.