Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th AS hone skills, capabilities during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 3 of 3]

    15th AS hone skills, capabilities during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Benjamin Grogan, 15th Airlift Squadron pilot, prepares for a flying mission during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 7, 2024. Bamboo Eagle tests and improves the integration of mobility, combat, bomber, joint and allied aircraft, which are key to joint force and international partner success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 11:32
    Photo ID: 8578580
    VIRIN: 240807-F-XY111-1025
    Resolution: 7065x4710
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th AS hone skills, capabilities during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th AS hone skills, capabilities during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    15th AS hone skills, capabilities during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    15th AS hone skills, capabilities during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    437th Airlift Wing
    15th Airlift Squadron
    Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    BE 24-3
    AMC BE 24-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download