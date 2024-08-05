15th AS hone skills, capabilities during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3

U.S. Air Force Capt. Benjamin Grogan, 15th Airlift Squadron pilot, prepares for a flying mission during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 7, 2024. Bamboo Eagle tests and improves the integration of mobility, combat, bomber, joint and allied aircraft, which are key to joint force and international partner success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
