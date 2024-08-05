Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th AS hone skills, capabilities during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 2 of 3]

    15th AS hone skills, capabilities during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Knabb, 15th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-17 Globemaster III in formation during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 over the terrain of California, Aug. 7, 2024. Bamboo Eagle is an opportunity for Mobility Air Forces to demonstrate the combination of speed, range, flexibility and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 11:32
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    by SrA Christian Silvera

    Air Mobility Command
    437th Airlift Wing
    15th Airlift Squadron
    Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    BE 24-3
    AMC BE 24-3

