15th AS hone skills, capabilities during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3

U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Knabb, 15th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-17 Globemaster III in formation during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 over the terrain of California, Aug. 7, 2024. Bamboo Eagle is an opportunity for Mobility Air Forces to demonstrate the combination of speed, range, flexibility and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 11:32
|Photo ID:
|8578579
|VIRIN:
|240807-F-XY111-1034
|Resolution:
|7860x5240
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
