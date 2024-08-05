A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston waits for the next mission during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 7, 2024. As threats evolve and the United States considers operations from austere locations, rapid global mobility is the lynchpin to persistent logistics. Bamboo Eagle occurs in designated airspace over disaggregated locations in the western part of the U.S. and over the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 11:32 Photo ID: 8578577 VIRIN: 240807-F-XY111-1005 Resolution: 5653x3761 Size: 502.87 KB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th AS hone skills, capabilities during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.