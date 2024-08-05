Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240805-A-JU979-9866 [Image 6 of 6]

    240805-A-JU979-9866

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    A student waves a pom pom as she prepares to enter Pierce Terrace Elementary School for the first day of school, Aug. 5, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 10:01
    Photo ID: 8578300
    VIRIN: 240805-A-JU979-9866
    Resolution: 3696x2896
    Size: 1005.5 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240805-A-JU979-9866 [Image 6 of 6], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    240805-A-ZN269-1085
    240805-A-ZN269-1090
    240805-A-ZN269-1130
    240805-A-ZN269-1132
    240805-A-JU979-2904
    240805-A-JU979-9866

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    They're back! Jackson schools welcome back students

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    DODEA
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Pierce Terrace Elementary School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download