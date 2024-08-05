Royster Alleyne, Fort Jackson police chief, gives a high-five to a student entering C.C. Pinckney Elementary School for the first day of school, Aug. 5, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 10:01
|Photo ID:
|8578297
|VIRIN:
|240805-A-ZN269-1130
|Resolution:
|4919x3300
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240805-A-ZN269-1130 [Image 6 of 6], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
