They're back! Jackson schools welcome back students

Department of Defense Education Activity schools on Fort Jackson welcomed students back to class, Aug. 5.



Fort Jackson officials, chief of police and the 282nd Army Band participated in giving high-fives, fist-bumps and enthusiastic welcomes to the students. Even McGruff the Crime Dog made an appearance at Pierce Terrace Elementary School.



Dr. Taminika Shadd, C.C. Pinckney Elementary School principal, said It was a joy to see all our students returning.



DODEA director Dr. Beth Schiavino-Narvaez said in a recorded video aired on the schools’ social media pages that over the summer teachers “have been busy planning lessons, preparing classrooms and engaging in professional development, so that they can perform at their best.”



She said she was excited for another “incredible school year,” and the “feeling of energy and excitement” it brings.

