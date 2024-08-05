Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    They're back! Jackson schools welcome back students

    240805-A-JU979-9866

    Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | A student waves a pom pom as she prepares to enter Pierce Terrace Elementary School...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Department of Defense Education Activity schools on Fort Jackson welcomed students back to class, Aug. 5.

    Fort Jackson officials, chief of police and the 282nd Army Band participated in giving high-fives, fist-bumps and enthusiastic welcomes to the students. Even McGruff the Crime Dog made an appearance at Pierce Terrace Elementary School.

    Dr. Taminika Shadd, C.C. Pinckney Elementary School principal, said It was a joy to see all our students returning.

    DODEA director Dr. Beth Schiavino-Narvaez said in a recorded video aired on the schools’ social media pages that over the summer teachers “have been busy planning lessons, preparing classrooms and engaging in professional development, so that they can perform at their best.”

    She said she was excited for another “incredible school year,” and the “feeling of energy and excitement” it brings.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024
    Story ID: 478081
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 9
