PP24-2 Engineering project in Legazpi

LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 6, 2024) – U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, left, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 mission commander, speaks at the jobsite of an engineering project at the Legazpi Port Elementary School in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 6, 2024. The engineering project brought together service members from the U.S., the Philippine Armed Forces and the Republic of Korea allowing for a multi-national exchange of knowledge and experience to complete the mission. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

