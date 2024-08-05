Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PP24-2 Engineering project in Legazpi [Image 5 of 7]

    PP24-2 Engineering project in Legazpi

    LEGAZPI, PHILIPPINES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 6, 2024) – U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, left, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 mission commander, speaks at the jobsite of an engineering project at the Legazpi Port Elementary School in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 6, 2024. The engineering project brought together service members from the U.S., the Philippine Armed Forces and the Republic of Korea allowing for a multi-national exchange of knowledge and experience to complete the mission. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

    This work, PP24-2 Engineering project in Legazpi [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

