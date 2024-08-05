PP24-2 Engineering project in Legazpi

LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 6, 2024) – Philippine Army Sgt. Jomel Francia, of the 565th Engineering Construction Battalion, stencils the Legazpi Port Elementary School seal while working on an engineering project with Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 6, 2024. The engineering project brings together service members from the U.S., the Philippine Armed Forces and the Republic of Korea allowing for a multi-national exchange of knowledge and experience to complete the mission. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

