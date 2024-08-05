LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 6, 2024) – U.S. Navy Steelworker 3rd Class Dane Rosenthal, right, of Las Vegas, discusses the construction process of an engineering project at the Legazpi Port Elementary School with U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 mission commander, at the jobsite in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 6, 2024. The engineering project brought together service members from the U.S., the Philippine Armed Forces and the Republic of Korea allowing for a multi-national exchange of knowledge and experience to complete the mission. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 05:28 Photo ID: 8577951 VIRIN: 240806-N-GC639-1052 Resolution: 5269x3512 Size: 1.16 MB Location: LEGAZPI, PH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PP24-2 Engineering project in Legazpi [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.