Koa Moana 24: EOD Sweeps for WWII Unexploded Ordnance

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Austin Buzynski, platoon guide, and combat engineer with Marine Corps Engineer Detachment Palau 24.2, and a native of Locust Grove, Virginia, executes operational area clearance for unexploded ordnance from World War II along with responding to suspected UXO threats in the area of operations by searching and sweeping the airstrip during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Peleliu, Palau, Aug. 5, 2024. The Koa Moana and MCED-P 24.2 EOD teams collaborated to enhance UXO searching and sweeping capabilities, ensuring ongoing proficiency even after MCED-P 24.1 recertified the Peleliu Airstrip in June 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. Exercises like Koa Moana administer 1st MLG to tackle complex challenges by fostering collaboration among bold thinkers and employing creative methods to optimize prepositioning, enhance sustainment and distribution networks, and bolster readiness in distributed environments such as Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

