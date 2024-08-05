Koa Moana 24: EOD Sweeps for WWII Unexploded Ordnance

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gage Gardner, an explosive ordnance technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and a native of Jay, Oklahoma, executes operational area clearance for unexploded ordnance from World War II along with responding to suspected UXO threats in the area of operations by searching and sweeping the airstrip during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Peleliu, Palau, Aug. 5, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. Exercises like Koa Moana administer 1st MLG to tackle complex challenges by fostering collaboration among bold thinkers and employing creative methods to optimize prepositioning, enhance sustainment and distribution networks, and bolster readiness in distributed environments such as Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

