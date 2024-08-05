Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koa Moana 24: EOD Sweeps for WWII Unexploded Ordnance [Image 13 of 18]

    Koa Moana 24: EOD Sweeps for WWII Unexploded Ordnance

    PELELIU, PALAU

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Roger Mobley, an explosive ordnance technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and a native of Detroit, Michigan, executes operational area clearance for unexploded ordnance from World War II along with responding to suspected UXO threats in the area of operations by searching and sweeping the airstrip during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Peleliu, Palau, Aug. 5, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. Exercises like Koa Moana administer 1st MLG to tackle complex challenges by fostering collaboration among bold thinkers and employing creative methods to optimize prepositioning, enhance sustainment and distribution networks, and bolster readiness in distributed environments such as Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Location: PELELIU, PW
    1st MLG
    I MEF
    Marine Corps
    Koa Moana
    IMEFSummerSeries
    Koa Moana 24

