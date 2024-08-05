USS Somerset Celebrates Steel Beach During Tiger Cruise

A U.S. Sailor assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) pies his enlisted advisor in the face during a steel beach event in the Pacific Ocean Aug. 4, 2024. Marines and Sailors aboard Somerset conducted a vote to pie officers and enlisted leaders in the face after a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

Date Taken: 08.04.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN