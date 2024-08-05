USS Somerset Celebrates Steel Beach During Tiger Cruise

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alexander Cobert, right, a squad leader assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, enjoys a barbeque with his father and brother aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during a steel beach event in the Pacific Ocean Aug. 4, 2024. Family members of the deployed Marines and Sailors are participating in a “Tiger Cruise,” an opportunity for them to sail with their service member back home from deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

