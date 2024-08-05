U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alexander Cobert, right, a squad leader assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, enjoys a barbeque with his father and brother aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during a steel beach event in the Pacific Ocean Aug. 4, 2024. Family members of the deployed Marines and Sailors are participating in a “Tiger Cruise,” an opportunity for them to sail with their service member back home from deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 22:20
|Photo ID:
|8577557
|VIRIN:
|240804-M-HP224-1008
|Resolution:
|7663x5111
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Somerset Celebrates Steel Beach During Tiger Cruise [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.