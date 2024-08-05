Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Somerset Celebrates Steel Beach During Tiger Cruise [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Somerset Celebrates Steel Beach During Tiger Cruise

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) play cornhole with their family members on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during a steel beach event in the Pacific Ocean Aug. 4, 2024. Family members of the deployed Marines and Sailors are participating in a “Tiger Cruise,” an opportunity for them to sail with their service member back home from deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 22:20
    Photo ID: 8577558
    VIRIN: 240804-M-HP224-1054
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Somerset Celebrates Steel Beach During Tiger Cruise [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    Steel Beach
    Tiger Cruise
    Family
    Camaraderie
    USS Somerset

