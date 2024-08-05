U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) play cornhole with their family members on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during a steel beach event in the Pacific Ocean Aug. 4, 2024. Family members of the deployed Marines and Sailors are participating in a “Tiger Cruise,” an opportunity for them to sail with their service member back home from deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 22:20 Photo ID: 8577558 VIRIN: 240804-M-HP224-1054 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 4.65 MB Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Somerset Celebrates Steel Beach During Tiger Cruise [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.