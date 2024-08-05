MALS-41 arrives for Fortified Warrior

U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 24, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) and MALS-41, MAG-41, 4th MAW pose for a group photo at the start of exercise Fortified Warrior at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 10, 2024. Fortified Warrior integrated MALS-41 and MALS-49, MAG-49, 4th MAW into MALS-24 operations to bolster intermediate level aviation logistics and maintenance capabilities during a period of high operational tempo. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Abreu)

