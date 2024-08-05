MALS-41 arrives for Fortified Warrior

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Scott Martin, left, commanding officer of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 24, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) and Lt. Col. Benjamin Burgeson, commanding officer of MALS-41, MAG-41, 4th MAW give a brief at the start of exercise Fortified Warrior at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 10, 2024. Fortified Warrior integrated MALS-41 and MALS-49, MAG-49, 4th MAW into MALS-24 operations to bolster intermediate level aviation logistics and maintenance capabilities during a period of high operational tempo. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Abreu)

