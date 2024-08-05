Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MALS-41 Arrives for Fortified Warrior [Image 1 of 5]

    MALS-41 Arrives for Fortified Warrior

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Abreu 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 24, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) hand leis to Marines from MALS-41, MAG-41, 4th MAW at the start of exercise Fortified Warrior at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 10, 2024. Fortified Warrior integrated MALS-41 and MALS-49, MAG-49, 4th MAW into MALS-24 operations to bolster intermediate level aviation logistics and maintenance capabilities during a period of high operational tempo. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Abreu)

    MAG24
    MAG-41
    MALS-24
    MALS-41

