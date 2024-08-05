240802-N-VC599-1093 (Aug. 2, 2024) - Battalion Chief Frank Diego, Guam Fire Department, left, and Capt. Michael Thompson, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), communicate during a joint exercise between the U.S. Navy and Government of Guam onboard Naval Base Guam, Aug. 2, 2024. The joint exercise tested the response efforts of the Transportation Emergency Response Team (TERT) simulating a transportation accident involving a shipment of materiel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)
This work, CSS 15 and Government of Guam Execute Transportation Emergency Response Team [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Navy and Government of Guam Conduct Successful Joint Emergency Response Exercise
