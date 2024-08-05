Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSS 15 and Government of Guam Execute Transportation Emergency Response Team [Image 10 of 10]

    CSS 15 and Government of Guam Execute Transportation Emergency Response Team

    GUAM

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    240802-N-VC599-1093 (Aug. 2, 2024) - Battalion Chief Frank Diego, Guam Fire Department, left, and Capt. Michael Thompson, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), communicate during a joint exercise between the U.S. Navy and Government of Guam onboard Naval Base Guam, Aug. 2, 2024. The joint exercise tested the response efforts of the Transportation Emergency Response Team (TERT) simulating a transportation accident involving a shipment of materiel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 18:52
    This work, CSS 15 and Government of Guam Execute Transportation Emergency Response Team [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy and Government of Guam Conduct Successful Joint Emergency Response Exercise

