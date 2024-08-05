240802-N-VC599-1075 (Aug. 2, 2024) - Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas, left, Capt. Michael Thompson, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), center, and Battalion Chief Frank Diego, Guam Fire Department, communicate during a joint exercise between the U.S. Navy and Government of Guam onboard Naval Base Guam, Aug. 2, 2024. The joint exercise tested the response efforts of the Transportation Emergency Response Team (TERT) simulating a transportation accident involving a shipment of materiel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 18:52 Photo ID: 8577384 VIRIN: 240802-N-VC599-1075 Resolution: 5855x3903 Size: 1.62 MB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSS 15 and Government of Guam Execute Transportation Emergency Response Team [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.