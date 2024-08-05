U.S. Navy and Government of Guam Conduct Successful Joint Emergency Response Exercise

The U.S. Navy and the Government of Guam successfully completed a joint exercise testing the response efforts of the Transportation Emergency Response Team (TERT) Aug. 2. The exercise, simulating a transportation incident involving a material shipment was held at Polaris Point, U.S. Naval Base Guam.





The TERT is an integral part of the Navy’s Radiological Emergency Response Organization (RERO), which conducts exercises supporting the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. All Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program activities, both shipboard and ashore, have plans in place that define program responses to a wide range of emergency situations. These plans are regularly exercised to ensure that proficiency is maintained. These exercises consistently demonstrate that program personnel are well prepared to respond to emergencies regardless of location. Actions are taken to continually evaluate and improve emergency preparedness at all program activities.



This particular exercise provided an invaluable opportunity to practice essential skills, improve communication and coordination with local partners, and build stronger collaborative efforts among the participating organizations.



"This exercise gave us a chance to rehearse and refine our comprehensive response to contingencies or emergencies," said Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas. "Additionally, it cemented the positive relationship between the Navy and the Government of Guam." "By working together and practicing with our partners, we ensure the best possible readiness in the event of a transportation incident. We look forward to conducting more exercises together, fostering collaboration and trust, and building those partnerships for the good of our Navy, our government counterparts and the people of Guam."



Among the organizations that teamed up with the Navy were the Guam Department of Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department, Guam Environmental Protection Agency, Emergency Medical Services, Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, Guam Army National Guard 94th Civil Support Team, Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, and Guam Regional Medical City.

"The partnership between the Navy and GovGuam agencies is crucial for effective emergency response," said Ms. Esther Aguigui, Guam Homeland Security Advisor. "These exercises allow us to learn from each other, strengthen our collaboration, and maintain our readiness. We will continue to work with the Navy and our partners to ensure our community's safety and well-being."



These emergency exercises are meticulously designed to simulate real conditions as closely as possible, offering a realistic environment to evaluate and enhance response strategies. The TERT, along with its partners, demonstrated remarkable teamwork and efficiency throughout the exercise.

This exercise underscored the importance of readiness and the robust partnerships that are vital to ensuring the safety and security of both the military and civilian populations. The success of this joint exercise highlights our continued commitment to emergency preparedness and effective collaboration between the U.S. Navy and the Government of Guam.

