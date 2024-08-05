Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. Guard hosts 3rd Annual Interrogation Team Competition [Image 8 of 8]

    La. Guard hosts 3rd Annual Interrogation Team Competition

    PINEVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis 

    Louisiana National Guard

    The 3rd annual Army interrogation team competition concluded with an awards ceremony at Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville, August 2, 2024. The top three teams were announced during the ceremony. In first place, being named FY24 Tranquil Storm Best Army Interrogation Team: the 415th Military Intelligence Battalion, LANG; second place: the 524th Military Intelligence Battalion, Intelligence and Security Command; and third place: the 82nd Airborne Division, U.S. Army Forces Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Danny Hough)

