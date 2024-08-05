La. Guard hosts 3rd Annual Interrogation Team Competition

The 3rd annual Army interrogation team competition concluded with an awards ceremony at Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville, August 2, 2024. The top three teams were announced during the ceremony. In first place, being named FY24 Tranquil Storm Best Army Interrogation Team: the 415th Military Intelligence Battalion, LANG; second place: the 524th Military Intelligence Battalion, Intelligence and Security Command; and third place: the 82nd Airborne Division, U.S. Army Forces Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Danny Hough)
Excellence showcased in third annual Army interrogation team competition
