The 3rd annual Army interrogation team competition concluded with an awards ceremony at Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville, August 2, 2024. The top three teams were announced during the ceremony. In first place, being named FY24 Tranquil Storm Best Army Interrogation Team: the 415th Military Intelligence Battalion, LANG; second place: the 524th Military Intelligence Battalion, Intelligence and Security Command; and third place: the 82nd Airborne Division, U.S. Army Forces Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Danny Hough)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 18:15 Photo ID: 8577272 VIRIN: 240802-Z-EU703-1118 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.18 MB Location: PINEVILLE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, La. Guard hosts 3rd Annual Interrogation Team Competition [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Noshoba Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.