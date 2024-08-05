Soldiers from all Army components: Active, Reserve and Guard, receive briefings for role playing and evaluating the Army Human Intelligence collectors competing in the 3rd annual Army Interrogation team competition "Tranquil Storm" from July 29 to August 03, 2024 at Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville, Louisiana. The Louisiana National Guard is hosting fifteen teams from across the United States Army Forces Command, Intelligence and Security Command, US Army National Guard and US Army Reserve to challenge and compete to test their skills and abilities in conducting screenings and interrogations at echelon in support of Large Scale Combat Operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 18:15
|Photo ID:
|8577269
|VIRIN:
|240727-Z-CC612-1033
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|PINEVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, La. Guard hosts 3rd Annual Interrogation Team Competition [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Noshoba Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
