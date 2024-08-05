Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    La. Guard hosts 3rd Annual Interrogation Team Competition [Image 5 of 8]

    La. Guard hosts 3rd Annual Interrogation Team Competition

    PINEVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Soldiers from all Army components: Active, Reserve and Guard, receive briefings for role playing and evaluating the Army Human Intelligence collectors competing in the 3rd annual Army Interrogation team competition "Tranquil Storm" from July 29 to August 03, 2024 at Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville, Louisiana. The Louisiana National Guard is hosting fifteen teams from across the United States Army Forces Command, Intelligence and Security Command, US Army National Guard and US Army Reserve to challenge and compete to test their skills and abilities in conducting screenings and interrogations at echelon in support of Large Scale Combat Operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 18:15
    Photo ID: 8577268
    VIRIN: 240727-Z-CC612-1005
    Resolution: 5629x3817
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: PINEVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Guard hosts 3rd Annual Interrogation Team Competition [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Noshoba Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    La. Guard hosts 3rd Annual Interrogation Team Competition
    La. Guard hosts 3rd Annual Interrogation Team Competition
    La. Guard hosts 3rd Annual Interrogation Team Competition
    La. Guard hosts 3rd Annual Interrogation Team Competition
    La. Guard hosts 3rd Annual Interrogation Team Competition
    La. Guard hosts 3rd Annual Interrogation Team Competition
    La. Guard hosts 3rd Annual Interrogation Team Competition
    La. Guard hosts 3rd Annual Interrogation Team Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Excellence showcased in third annual Army interrogation team competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Intelligence
    Total Army
    Tranquil Storm
    LANG TCP
    Best Interrogation Team Competition
    Army Interrogators

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download