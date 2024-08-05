U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Douglas Schofield visits South Carolina Emergency Management Division

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Douglas Schofield, commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District, met with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the Adjutant General for South Carolina, at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division in West Columbia, South Carolina, on August 7, 2024. The meeting took place during the state activation for Tropical Storm Debby, as Schofield, overseeing Coast Guard operations across the Southeast U.S. and the Caribbean Basin, coordinated with state officials to ensure a unified response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

