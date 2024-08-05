Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina Govenor Henry McMaster conducts call to counties across the state [Image 2 of 7]

    South Carolina Govenor Henry McMaster conducts call to counties across the state

    WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    South Carolina National Guard

    South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster leads a daily governor’s call with county officials across the state at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division in West Columbia, South Carolina, on Aug. 7, 2024. The call was conducted as part of the state’s activation in response to Tropical Storm Debby, allowing the governor to gather feedback and assess the needs of various counties. (U.S. Air National guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 13:59
    Location: WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, South Carolina Govenor Henry McMaster conducts call to counties across the state [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

