Fort Drum promotes community, camaraderie and safety during National Night Out

Fort Drum community members attend the National Night Out event Aug. 6 outside Adirondack Creek Community Center. National Night Out promotes community partnerships with law enforcement and fosters a neighborly spirit among residents. The event is hosted by Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes and draws over a thousand attendees annually for an evening of camaraderie and fun. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

