It was a dog-meets-dog moment at the National Night Out event Aug. 6 at Fort Drum, as hundreds of community members gathered outside Adirondack Creek Community Center. National Night Out promotes community partnerships with law enforcement and fosters a neighborly spirit among residents. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 08:51 Photo ID: 8575544 VIRIN: 240806-A-XX986-1001 Resolution: 3496x5018 Size: 3.7 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum promotes community, camaraderie and safety during National Night Out [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.