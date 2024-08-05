Fort Drum promotes community, camaraderie and safety during National Night Out

Photo By Michael Strasser | Soldiers from Fort Drum-NY Law Enforcement Company, 91st Military Police Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Soldiers from Fort Drum-NY Law Enforcement Company, 91st Military Police Battalion, attend the National Night Out event Aug. 6 to meet with community members and enjoy an evening of camaraderie and fun. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Aug. 7, 2024) -- Fort Drum’s police and fire personnel joined hundreds of residents Aug. 6 to celebrate National Night Out with food, games, prizes, and music from the 10th Mountain Division Band.



This is the longest running and largest community event that Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes organizes for Soldiers and their families every year, according to Dean Harrison, Fort Drum MCH project director.



“For more than 15 years, Mountain Community Homes has hosted National Night Out, with over 1,000 residents and guests participating each year,” he said. “But instead of numbers, we love to measure success by the smiles on attendees’ faces and they can be found everywhere during National Night Out!”



National Night Out is an annual campaign in communities across the U.S. to foster a neighborly spirit among residents while promoting partnerships with first responders.



Representatives from Fort Drum Directorate of Emergency Services – to include the Bike Patrol and members of the Military Police Traffic Unit – answered questions from community members about their jobs, the equipment they use and what it is like to work at Fort Drum.



“Kids tend to ask about our career field in the Army, and how we interact with the community,” said Spc. Moises Reyes, with Fort Drum-NY Law Enforcement Company, 91st Military Police Battalion. “We do a lot of walking patrols, which is something we like doing because a lot of people don’t see us getting out of our vehicles often.”



Oftentimes, Reyes said they will bring baseball or football cards on patrol with them to give children.



“I really like what I do,” Reyes said. “Community policing is about preventing crime and decreasing hazards in the community. But it’s also about building trust and relationships with people in the community.”



Since joining the Bike Patrol in June, Sgt. Nicholas Lynch said he has had opportunities to speak with families walking their dogs and play games with children.



“It’s been fun,” he said. “We have had water balloon fights and Nerf gun battles. We all love it.”



Lynch said that law enforcement officers are typically known for handing out speeding tickets or parking violations, but the Bike Patrol can serve as the forward-facing, approachable members of the team.



“Kids come up to us all the time, and they’ll start talking with us,” he said. “I think that an important part of what we do in community policing is just getting out there and having a positive presence.”



Although National Night Out happens only once a year, community members can meet with DES representatives every month during the Coffee with the Chiefs event. It is held on the last Tuesday of the month at one of the MCH community centers.



For details, visit www.facebook.com/fortdrummch.