U.S. Olympic medalists Kelly Rulon, a water polo player, Margaret Hoelzer, competition swimmer specializing in backstroke, and Kathleen Baker, a competition swimmer specializing in backstroke and freestyle, hosted a swimming clinic for U.S. Airmen and Soldiers assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 4, 2024. The clinic provided an opportunity for Airmen and Soldiers to ask questions, improve their skills and encourage a fit-to-fight lifestyle. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 02:35 Photo ID: 8575093 VIRIN: 240805-Z-YH478-1443 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 23.23 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Olympic medalists visit deployed Airmen [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.