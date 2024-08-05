U.S. Olympic medalists Kelly Rulon, a water polo player, Margaret Hoelzer, competition swimmer specializing in backstroke, and Kathleen Baker, a competition swimmer specializing in backstroke and freestyle, hosted a swimming clinic for U.S. Airmen and Soldiers assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 4, 2024. The clinic provided an opportunity for Airmen and Soldiers to ask questions, improve their skills and encourage a fit-to-fight lifestyle. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 02:35
|Photo ID:
|8575089
|VIRIN:
|240805-Z-YH478-1448
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|24.03 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, U.S. Olympic medalists visit deployed Airmen [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Mercedee Wilds