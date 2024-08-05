Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Olympic medalists visit deployed Airmen [Image 9 of 15]

    U.S. Olympic medalists visit deployed Airmen

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Olympic medalists Kelly Rulon, a water polo player, Margaret Hoelzer, competition swimmer specializing in backstroke, and Kathleen Baker, a competition swimmer specializing in backstroke and freestyle, hosted a swimming clinic for U.S. Airmen and Soldiers assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 4, 2024. The clinic provided an opportunity for Airmen and Soldiers to ask questions, improve their skills and encourage a fit-to-fight lifestyle. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 02:35
    Photo ID: 8575090
    VIRIN: 240805-Z-YH478-1440
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.03 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Olympic medalists visit deployed Airmen [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Olympic medalists visit deployed Airmen
    U.S. Olympic medalists visit deployed Airmen
    U.S. Olympic medalists visit deployed Airmen
    U.S. Olympic medalists visit deployed Airmen
    U.S. Olympic medalists visit deployed Airmen
    U.S. Olympic medalists visit deployed Airmen
    U.S. Olympic medalists visit deployed Airmen
    U.S. Olympic medalists visit deployed Airmen
    U.S. Olympic medalists visit deployed Airmen
    U.S. Olympic medalists visit deployed Airmen
    U.S. Olympic medalists visit deployed Airmen
    U.S. Olympic medalists visit deployed Airmen
    U.S. Olympic medalists visit deployed Airmen
    U.S. Olympic medalists visit deployed Airmen
    U.S. Olympic medalists visit deployed Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Olympic Medalist
    Fit to fight- swimming clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download