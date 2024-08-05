Exercise Hungry Hungry Halibut takes place across Alaska

Alaska Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Jacob Bartlemus, a C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster assigned to the 144th Airlift Squadron, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Yeshi Jampa, a security forces Airman assigned to the 673rd Security Forces Squadron, pose for a photo during Exercise Hungry Hungry Halibut at King Salmon, Alaska, Aug. 2, 2024. Alaska Air National Guard, active duty, and Air Reserve Airmen from across the 477th Fighter Group, 3rd Wing, 176th Wing, 144th Airlift Squadron, 673rd Air Base Wing, and other units participated in Hungry Hungry Halibut with a goal of building camaraderie and trust while training contingency combat response skills, rescue and recovery proficiency, amongst other tactical and operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

