Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Hungry Hungry Halibut takes place across Alaska [Image 1 of 12]

    Exercise Hungry Hungry Halibut takes place across Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    An Alaska Air National Guard fuel technician conducts Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operations during Exercise Hungry Hungry Halibut at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Aug. 1, 2024. Alaska Air National Guard, active duty, and Air Reserve Airmen from across the 477th Fighter Group, 3rd Wing, 176th Wing, 144th Airlift Squadron, 673rd Air Base Wing, and other units participated in Hungry Hungry Halibut with a goal of building camaraderie and trust while training contingency combat response skills, rescue and recovery proficiency, amongst other tactical and operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 20:34
    Photo ID: 8574783
    VIRIN: 240801-F-RJ686-1253
    Resolution: 6211x4145
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Hungry Hungry Halibut takes place across Alaska [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Hungry Hungry Halibut takes place across Alaska
    Exercise Hungry Hungry Halibut takes place across Alaska
    Exercise Hungry Hungry Halibut takes place across Alaska
    Exercise Hungry Hungry Halibut takes place across Alaska
    Exercise Hungry Hungry Halibut takes place across Alaska
    Exercise Hungry Hungry Halibut takes place across Alaska
    Exercise Hungry Hungry Halibut takes place across Alaska
    Exercise Hungry Hungry Halibut takes place across Alaska
    Exercise Hungry Hungry Halibut takes place across Alaska
    Exercise Hungry Hungry Halibut takes place across Alaska
    Exercise Hungry Hungry Halibut takes place across Alaska
    Exercise Hungry Hungry Halibut takes place across Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-22A Raptor

    TAGS

    Alaska
    FARP
    joint operations
    Hungry Hungry Halibut
    447th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download