Exercise Hungry Hungry Halibut takes place across Alaska

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing taxis while Airmen prepare to re-arm and conduct Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operations during Exercise Hungry Hungry Halibut at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Aug. 1, 2024. Alaska Air National Guard, active duty, and Air Reserve Airmen from across the 477th Fighter Group, 3rd Wing, 176th Wing, 144th Airlift Squadron, 673rd Air Base Wing, and other units participated in Hungry Hungry Halibut with a goal of building camaraderie and trust while training contingency combat response skills, rescue and recovery proficiency, amongst other tactical and operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

