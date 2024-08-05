CJTFM Meets with Governor of Koror

240802-N-ML137-2019 KOROR, Palau (Aug. 2, 2024) - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, and Gov. of Koror Eyos Rudimch, pose for a photo at the governor’s office, Aug. 2. Huffman visited Palau to meet with government officials and participate in the Civic Action Team Palau transition of authority ceremony. The Civic Action Team Palau provides construction support, assists and trains apprentices with general engineering skills, facilitates a medical outreach program and conducts community service projects. CAT Palau is an integral part of the U.S. mission to assist and support the development of the Republic of Palau through the Compact of Free Association. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

