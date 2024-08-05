CJTFM Attends CAT Palau Turnover Ceremony

240802-N-ML137-1089 KOROR, Palau (Aug. 2, 2024) - U.S. Air Force Lt. Vlad Zhukov, officer-in-charge of Civic Action Team Palau 356-01, speaks during a transition of authority ceremony at the Ngarachamayong Cultural Center, Aug. 2. During the ceremony, U.S. Army 84th Engineer Battalion CAT 84-09 was relieved by U.S. Air Force 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group CAT 356-01. The Civic Action Team Palau provides construction, assists and trains apprentices with general engineering skills, facilitates a medical outreach program and conducts community service projects. CAT Palau is an integral part of the U.S. mission to assist and support the development of the Republic of Palau through the Compact of Free Association. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

