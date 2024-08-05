Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CJTFM Meets with Governor of Koror [Image 1 of 13]

    CJTFM Meets with Governor of Koror

    KOROR, PALAU

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    240802-N-ML137-2010 KOROR, Palau (Aug. 2, 2024) - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, speaks with Gov. of Koror Eyos Rudimch, at the governor’s office, Aug. 2. Huffman visited Palau to meet with government officials and participate in the Civic Action Team Palau transition of authority ceremony. The Civic Action Team Palau provides construction support, assists and trains apprentices with general engineering skills, facilitates a medical outreach program and conducts community service projects. CAT Palau is an integral part of the U.S. mission to assist and support the development of the Republic of Palau through the Compact of Free Association. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    partnership
    U.S. Navy
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia (JTFM)
    Civic Action Team Palau (CAT)
    Governor of Koror
    Compact of Free Association (COFA) states

