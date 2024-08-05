366th Fighter Wing Readiness Exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing perform a hot pit on an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 389th Fighter Squadron “Thunderbolts” during an exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, August 2, 2024. A hot pit is when the jet is refueled with the engines running. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keagan Lee)

