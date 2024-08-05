Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    366th Fighter Wing Readiness Exercise [Image 10 of 13]

    366th Fighter Wing Readiness Exercise

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Airman Keagan Lee 

    366th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 366th Security Forces Squadron sets off a smoke bomb during an exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, August 2, 2024. This exercise was conducted to test agile combat employment and readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keagan Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 17:54
    Photo ID: 8574594
    VIRIN: 240802-F-RN612-1113
    Resolution: 6885x4590
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 366th Fighter Wing Readiness Exercise [Image 13 of 13], by Amn Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    366th Fighter Wing Readiness Exercise
    366th Fighter Wing Readiness Exercise
    366th Fighter Wing Readiness Exercise
    366th Fighter Wing Readiness Exercise
    366th Fighter Wing Readiness Exercise
    366th Fighter Wing Readiness Exercise
    366th Fighter Wing Readiness Exercise
    366th Fighter Wing Readiness Exercise
    366th Fighter Wing Readiness Exercise
    366th Fighter Wing Readiness Exercise
    366th Fighter Wing Readiness Exercise
    366th Fighter Wing Readiness Exercise
    366th Fighter Wing Readiness Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    exercise
    Gunfighter
    366 Fighter Wing
    366 Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download