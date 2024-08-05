366th Fighter Wing Readiness Exercise

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 366th Security Forces Squadron sets off a smoke bomb during an exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, August 2, 2024. This exercise was conducted to test agile combat employment and readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keagan Lee)

