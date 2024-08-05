U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing perform a hot pit on an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 389th Fighter Squadron “Thunderbolts” during an exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, August 2, 2024. A hot pit is when the jet is refueled with the engines running. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keagan Lee)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 17:54
|Photo ID:
|8574597
|VIRIN:
|240802-F-RN612-1184
|Resolution:
|6663x4442
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
This work, 366th Fighter Wing Readiness Exercise [Image 13 of 13], by Amn Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.