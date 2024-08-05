Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    366th Fighter Wing Readiness Exercise [Image 13 of 13]

    366th Fighter Wing Readiness Exercise

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Airman Keagan Lee 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing perform a hot pit on an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 389th Fighter Squadron “Thunderbolts” during an exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, August 2, 2024. A hot pit is when the jet is refueled with the engines running. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keagan Lee)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 17:54
    Photo ID: 8574597
    VIRIN: 240802-F-RN612-1184
    Resolution: 6663x4442
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
    This work, 366th Fighter Wing Readiness Exercise [Image 13 of 13], by Amn Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15E
    exercise
    Gunfighter
    366 Fighter Wing
    389 Fighter Squadron

