NSWC Extortion-17 Ceremony 2024

20240806-N-CR158-1007 - CORONADO, Calif. (Aug. 6, 2024) Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC), addresses the NSWC staff at a memorial ceremony honoring those lost in Extortion 17. The ceremony marks 13 years since the helicopter crash that claimed 38 lives, including 22 NSW personnel in Afghanistan. NSW is the nation’s premier maritime special operations force, extending the fleet’s reach and providing all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori-Puyu)

